131 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Club Canapa Cannabis
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
11am-9pm
Photos of Club Canapa Cannabis
Show all photos