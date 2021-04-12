CottonMouth is a boutique retail cannabis and cannabis accesories seller licensed under The Cannabis Act. We believe in making every person feel safe and comfortable in our space; regardless of gender, sexuality, income, age (19+) and walk of life. We have been a mainstay of the Davie Village and LGBTQ2SAI+ communities since 2005, and have strong ties and connections to its residents. Cottonmouth has been a local favourite for smoke accessories since opening, and we are excited to re-open our doors as a licensed retailer of Canadian cannabis. We will continue to focus on creating an inviting atmosphere with knowledgeable and experienced staff at the core of our brand, who are excited to share the next evolution of CottonMouth with you. COMMUNITY– FOCUSED, UNIQUE, EXPERIENCED, PLAYFUL, ACCESSIBLE, SAFE, LIVELY, INVITING, TRUSTWORTHY. CottonMouth is based in Vancouver, Canada. It is located in the West End (Davie Village,) which is commonly known as the LGBTQ2SAI+ epicentre of the city. Frequenters of CM tend to be more liberal minded, forward thinking, and of a wide range of ages and income brackets. No one should feel isolated by CottonMouth’s branding or approach. The brand is meant to evoke a “modern day vintage” feeling, to connect with both it’s younger (19+) and older customers.