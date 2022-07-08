Located in the heart of Hamilton, we at Crafted Nugs Cannabis Company have one goal in mind: Providing high-quality cannabis products and accessories with fair pricing. Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning and will continue to drive us into the future. We strive to make the entire shopping experience as friendly, enjoyable and relaxing as possible. We have established an environment where you are free to ask questions, exchange ideas and benefit from our experienced associates. A place where our team feel more like family than employees.