DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
1972 products | Last updated:
Shop Spinach at Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
Sponsored by Spinach
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this store
Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
Leafly member since 2025
- 55 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON
- call 9054568671
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- License CRSA1481678
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
monday
9am - 11pm
tuesday
9am - 11pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm
sunday
9am - 11pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until Sunday at 11pm ET
Photos of Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
Promotions at Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
Updates from Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
0 Reviews of Crown Leaf - Mississauga (Dundas St)
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.