Steveed on February 9, 2020

This store is well laid out, simple clean modern design that keeps this store effective and fast to buy from. They have a bud sample area, counter roll up joints, and seating for those who need a break off their feet. The staff is knowledgable and friendly and always ready to help you find what you need. With the best prices, great location, great staff, and clean store, it is by far the best cannabis store in Winnipeg. As well Delta9 is locally owned and managed from Winnipeg and helping employ Manitobians in multiple areas of the cannabis industry.