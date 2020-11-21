Dolly was a charismatic soul, a young Torontonian with a heart full of acceptance for all people. She had endured a chronic condition as a teenager that caused her pain, loss of appetite and disturbed her sleep. She was drawn to the healing powers provided by nature and began using cannabis as part of her daily regimen. The experience created a great positive change in her life that allowed her to maintain and further explore her passion for art. In honor of her legacy we have been blessed to offer Dolly’s Cannabis, a welcoming environment for everyone that captures the spirit of what she represented. Here you will find a wide array of products from Canada’s finest licensed providers to best suit your needs. Our team strives to exemplify Dolly’s philosophy and provide a gratifying experience for all people. We thank you for choosing us.