About this dispensary
ERBN Green Cannabis Co. - Sundre
ERBN Green Cannabis Co. offers an extensive, curated selection of cannabis products; flower, oil, vapes, beverages, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls and topicals. Our specialty is to help you discover how cannabis fits into your modern life and how it can help you fuel creativity. Contact us to learn more. You should feel safe and confident throughout your journey – and our approach will let you experience exactly that. Our collective of urban explorers believe change is inevitable and that curiosity feeds the soul. There is no better time to unearth the benefits of cannabis after all – Canada’s cannabis revolution has just begun. There are two elements to ERBN Green, one we call Modern Market and the other we call Cannabis Co. The vision of our company is a seamless integration of cannabis and culture into your life. Whether it’s your first time, or your first time in a long time, we are so excited to share your journey.
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (MT)
Photos of ERBN Green Cannabis Co. - Sundre
Deals at ERBN Green Cannabis Co. - Sundre
Buy 1 flower at regular price and get 20% off a 2nd. Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.
Everyone over 55 yrs. receives 10% off all purchases, everyday! Visit us in-store for discount!
Valid Government issued ID may be required.
Buy 1 ERBN Green brand accessory and get 30% off a 2nd! Alberta shoppers go to our online webstore to place an order at ERBN Green.
Must be 18 years of age. Available while supplies last. Offer\specials are not able to be combined with any other offer or special.