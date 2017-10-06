Nice enough, if too chatty perhaps. I'd also like it better if the customer could see the scale reading whilst the herb is being weighed. Trust but verify.

Cannabis store said:

We apologize if your Evergreen experience on this particular day was different than your experience at other dispensaries. Please note, it is incumbent on our staff to get to know each and every one of our members and their needs, which may be seen as being a bit chatty. It is part of our process. As for the concerns on our weights and measures, our scales are easily view-able and if you have any concerns you are more than welcome to ask to see that you are receiving what you are paying for. Thank you for your feedback, we look forward to seeing you again soon.