First of all, I’m not one to write reviews but felt that this should not go without some sort of recognition. I visited you’re store in fox creek BC this evening, just passing through. I was greeted by a young man and I’m seriously disappointed I didn’t get his name! I’m sure you can check the schedule to see who was working Friday night feb 4. Let me just say, WOW! The bud tender in this locations was friendly, polite, extremely knowledgeable and Passionate in the position he holds, I was stopping in on a charter bus heading to Edmonton and was in a bit of rush, the budtender quickly but calmly proceeded to point in the direction of what I was asking (satins please) literally immediately recommended a product and knew percentages and Cost just from his own knowledge without having to check anything, he knew, he is obviously up to date with product knowledge and pays attention to what the local branding reps such as tweed and canopy, etc. Are saying when they walk in the store. I’m telling you now, I have ran a business for 10 plus years and finding somebody that is passionate about your business is extremely rare and you need to recognize this young man for it, he will make you much much money but also many returning customers, the cannabis market has become very competitive very fast and I believe keeping people like this young man a part of your company and business for years to come, with also giving him growth within the company as well will bring you more business than what you could imagine, you can make your store look classy, rustic, beautiful which are all of the things I seen as your atmosphere however without his presence or a passionate employees presence can certainly deflect that experience, keep up the good work sir bud tender, Quito’s to you and thank you for my great experience today, I will be back!