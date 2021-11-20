LOVED this place. New to cannabis so was a little apprehensive about the whole thing. The team at here at FIKA took the time to walk me through all the options and helped me make a good choice. Looking forward to trying my edibles this weekend. Thanks Guys!!!
FIKA shops are my favourite! The team members are incredibly knowledgeable, the stores are always clean, and the product selections are the best available on the market. I recommend this, and all FIKA’s, to anyone looking for great product and impeccable customer service.
I truly loved my experience at the Etobicoke Fika location. Extremely friendly staff with great product knowledge and they even got me signed up with their Fika Rewards! (I would strongly recommend signing up, to anyone planning on purchasing from here) Im amazed with the layout of the store and how each and every product is displayed… it really does the cannabis retailer industry justice by eliminating that negative stigma around cannabis consumption. They’ve honestly got something for everyone, and each of their preferred methods for consumption.
Overall: 10/10 !! GREAT STORE! I will most definitely be going on a regular basis!
OMG!!!!!
I can not believe how stunning the inside of this store is. WOW!
The staff is super nice and helpful.
I really enjoyed the tour and the time they took with me to explain how FIKA is different than the rest, and boy are they right! They don't have any over-stimulating menu screens or tablets and no barriers between the customer and the staff. They are so organized with their displays and really showcase the products with photos in magnifying domes so you can really see what the products look like - no surprises! They also have a huge selection of SKUS which is great. Also have a great rewards program which is very rare in weed shops, and it doesn't cost anything to sign up. This is definitely my new go-to!!!
What a beautiful cannabis shop!
Everything from the design, to the thoughtfully curated list of products (and they certainly have something for everyone!), to the customer service. The entire experience just really took cannabis retail to the next level.
I can't see myself shopping anywhere else going forward as this place really made me feel welcome. The staff wasn't sales-pushy, which is super important when trying to shop. They really took the time to get to know me and what I was into, which allowed for suggestions that were authentic from a super knowledgeable team.
Very well done FIKA!