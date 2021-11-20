FIKA shops are my favourite! The team members are incredibly knowledgeable, the stores are always clean, and the product selections are the best available on the market. I recommend this, and all FIKA’s, to anyone looking for great product and impeccable customer service.
I liked how open the space is and how it is used to display everything without having to look at a screen or board. The staff is also very helpful and knowledgeable on all products and where able to help me find what would be best for myself.