FIKA Local - Oshawa
Promotions
FIKA carries an exclusive range of Boy Smells Candles and FIKA lifestyles accessories such as Palo Santo and more, perfect for the holiday gift giving season! Give the gift of choice! FIKA gift cards are now available.
FIKA Rewards allows our passionate customers the opportunity to join our community, connecting to the FIKA philosophy through exclusive promotions and events, new product releases, and celebrating the modern cannabis-positive lifestyle. Join FIKA Rewards when you experience a FIKA near you! Receive a complimentary token of appreciation when you sign up in-store and receive 20%* off your second visit.
Some exclusions apply, see in-stores for details. Limit one token of appreciation per customer upon successful opt-in with FIKA Rewards in-store. One time discount of 20% off towards one item upon the second visit for FIKA Rewards members. Boy Smells candles are excluded from all promotions and discounts. Discounts and promotions cannot be stacked. No cash value.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.