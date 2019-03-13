HighMoments
Brock Street Cannabis have an exceptionally knowledgeable, friendly, and upbeat staff. They have a large, ever-changing menu. Great overall experience and helpful staff.
4.2
10 reviews
I went in and quite liked the Cannabis wall. Makes it easy to pick once you see what is in stock. I would however love to see the online menu in Leafly used please. I can't pre-choose with you whereas I can with the competition you have in town which gives them the edge on convenience. All in all good experience.
The store is so bright and beautiful! Staff are eager to help, it is clear they know what their talking about! The strain wall makes selecting Cannabis fun and interactive. Building my own strain wall at home. Oh and they are dog friendly!! Love this store!
Awesome awesome place to shop and the budsmen are very informative and helpful in regards to all products sold in store. Thank you.... 😁
Lack of an online menu is driving me to the competition that does have a menu on leafly. When I inquire I'm told that they aren't allowed to display a menu. Which makes no sense when the other shop can.
Nice store and pleasant people. This was my 1st visit.cost me more to buy cannabis there than the same amount from ocs online. Bought qty.2 of 3.5g varities and found 1 for the same price and 1 was almost 8 dollars more than ocs. They also charge tax on top of that! I am way way over 20 but still asked for ID twice! Hopefully things will improve as time goes by.
it's okay if you live in town!
Exceptionally friendly and knowledgable staff, lots of products to choose from, and the product retrieval system is very efficient. Definitely will return soon.
Very friendly staff, nicely laid out with lots of room. I especially like the peg board with the various strains for certain moods. This will be the store I go to again!
I visited on opening day. I love their "Periodic Table of Weed"! It's a nice touch which helps to make your selection that much easier with producer info, strain info,terpenene profiles etc. The prices are not listed and hopefully that will change, but it's pretty easy to get a good idea online. The staff was super friendly and very willing to help. The design and layout space is beautifully laid out and not overwhelming or claustrophobic. I love having this store right here in downtown Kingston!