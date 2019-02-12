Tom_Bombadil
Fire and flower are typically the best priced. They offer price matching!! They also have a sparks program that gets you insider pricing/deals and invites to cannabis community events. The staff is always eager to help and speak from experience. Would highly recommend this shop! They go way above and beyond their competitors for customer experience and it shows! New consumers or experienced this is the place to be!
Hi Tom! Wow, thank you so much for your review! We're so flattered! We're so glad that our cannistas helped elevate your visit in shop. Can't wait to see you again!