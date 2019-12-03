We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great stock and knowledgeable staff but 90% of all products are overpriced, you can usually save 2-10$ anywhere else
Cannabis store said:
Thanks so much for your great review! We wanted to let you know that we are currently competitive with the legal adult-use market but we do offer our customers a lot of great "perks" - check out our Spark Perks program on our website for more info!