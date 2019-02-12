RBR555
Small, loud and crowded on a late sat afternoon. The ID checks are way too much. Staff pounce on ya and then won't shuddap once they steer to the coaster info wall. 6 cards later you're still just trying to figure out which ridiculously named strain has the best bang for the buck. Some decent deals on mid grade products, but the primo stuff is way overpriced. The stupid TV menu changes every 30 sec so you constantly lose your place. 2 of the 6 order tablets are pooched and the others have had the same 6 people looking at the same 2 pages for 10 minutes. Frustration Incorporated. Indulge after you go there. Exiting the cacophony, then being blinded by the setting sun really harshed my buzz. Peace
We appreciate your feedback. Although we cannot predict how busy each shop becomes, Fire & Flower prides ourselves in being leaders in cannabis education. Our cannistas speak with each customer to familiarize them with cannabis and make them feel comfortable enough to make informed decisions. Fire & Flower is not responsible for naming any of our cultivars. Please feel free to reach out any individual licensed producer if you feel there is an issue with a name. As part of Fire & Flower’s social responsibility, we are committed to ensuring our products do not get into the hands of minors. It is our policy to check customer’s government-issued identification both at the entrance and at the time of purchase. Currently, our prices are competitive with the legal adult use market in Canada. As industry expansion continues, we intend to provide a broader range of prices for our customers.