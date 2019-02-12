RBR555 on October 2, 2019

Small, loud and crowded on a late sat afternoon. The ID checks are way too much. Staff pounce on ya and then won't shuddap once they steer to the coaster info wall. 6 cards later you're still just trying to figure out which ridiculously named strain has the best bang for the buck. Some decent deals on mid grade products, but the primo stuff is way overpriced. The stupid TV menu changes every 30 sec so you constantly lose your place. 2 of the 6 order tablets are pooched and the others have had the same 6 people looking at the same 2 pages for 10 minutes. Frustration Incorporated. Indulge after you go there. Exiting the cacophony, then being blinded by the setting sun really harshed my buzz. Peace