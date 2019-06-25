meganeve1457
Loved this place! Staff was incredibly knowledged & friendly. Had many strains, didn’t know what to choose. Ended up going with the usual, they have a really cool strain wall which really pops. i love it. one of the more impressive places in this city with both knowledge and over appeal. 10/5 stars !!!!
Thank you so much for your feedback on our strain wall! We appreciate you taking the time out of your day to tell us about your experience in shop! We look forward to your next visit!