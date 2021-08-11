Flamingo + Cannabis - Portage Avenue
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
261 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Flamingo + Cannabis - Portage Avenue
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
2565 Portage Ave #103, Winnipeg, MB
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
store Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-8pm
11am-7pm
Photos of Flamingo + Cannabis - Portage Avenue
Show all photos