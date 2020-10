QUALITY CRAFT CANNABIS Wherever possible, we focus our procurement strategy on small-batch cultivated ‘craft’ cannabis products which exhibit particularly sought after characteristics and profile. Our expert procurement team also ensures cannabis grown by British Columbia producers is given priority. ACCESSORIES Our selection of cannabis accessories is curated with both form and function in mind. Each item is chosen based on its quality, design, technology, innovation, finish availability, as well as its overall user experience. Limited production ‘Flight’ private label accessories are also available while quantities last. LET US GUIDE YOU... Navigating the cannabis landscape can be daunting at first. Let us guide you through your cannabis experience using our online Strain Guide, where you can learn more about the differences between the primary ‘types’ of cannabis. Visit regularly to stay updated on new educational resources as they become available. SUSTAINABILITY We are committed to being environmental stewards and have deep-rooted beliefs thatsustainable initiatives should be more than a practice, but a priority. The Cannabis industry has a steep road to travel to reduce plastics and expand availability of local products. We have partnered with a local sustainability firm to be change leaders in our industry.