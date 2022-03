Here at Flower Pot, our goal is to help new and experienced consumers alike navigate the budding legal cannabis market. We’re a genuine independent with deep roots in the legacy market with the intention of making legal cannabis work. From dabs to dugouts, the Flower Pot team strives to take our knowledge and experience, accumulated over years, and determine what’s best for you. We are located directly across Trinity Bellwoods Park on Dundas Street West, just three blocks east of the Ossington Strip.