WE ARE PROUDLY 100% SASKATCHEWAN OWNED BY FIVE TREATY SIX NATIONS. Here at FN Cannabis Co. we believe that buying cannabis should be safe, easy & reliable. We work with brands that provide regulated & high quality products since day one. We strive to continuously grow and innovate our customers experience. Our shop is set up in way that anyone can just click & go. Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning, and continues to drive us into the future. Our team at FN Cannabis Co. knows that every product counts, and strives to make the entire shopping experience as rewarding and fun as possible Fast Shipping Within Saskatchewan.