Visited a few times now and I'm really impressed by their store layout, staff helpfulness and friendliness, and overall inventory variety/pricing. Feels like visiting friends not a pharmacy. I love the fact that it's equally as much a head shop (bongs/accessories) as it is a dispensary. Top shelf flower still comes to almost $20/gram like other places, but they offer a ton of solid mid-range options for good value too. Not a huge fan of legal dispensaries but if I had to I'd come back to this one.