Got to go in and see the store before lockdown... Beautiful. The interior is epic! The staff are very knowledgeable and much more mature than I have experienced at other dispensaries. These people love to talk and provide as much information as I had questions. They will take orders at the door, as well as online, but I prefer to pay cash which makes GnG the ideal place for me to shop. After visiting other places, this one could easily be the best in the city. I cannot wait to go back inside to shop and talk with these folks again. When you find a place where all the staff are this happy, as a customer, I know I will be very satisfied!