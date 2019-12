Calgaryfinest on September 24, 2019

I have been to all the dispensaries in town and I always end up back here. They have the best selection and prices in town. They have tons of sales on and I have paid $15 more a jar of flower at other stores. the budtenders are knowledgeable and are always happy. The tunes are also bumpin. I go here at least twice a week. Nice to also support a family business and not the big corporations.