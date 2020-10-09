We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Located at the East end of Old Toronto right across from the Danforth Music Hall. we are conveniently located between Chester and Broadview subway station. We are located conveniently within walking distance to LCBO, Shopper’s Drug Mart, and a charming array of restaurants, shops, and bars. Not to mention, within walking distance to three parks: Riverdale Park East, Withrow Park, and Todmorden Mills Park