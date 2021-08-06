First time at this Dispensary as it recently opened up nearby. The service was amazing, Clearly they’re people who understand Cannabis to its fullest potential. Well educated and polite. The store is #EasilyAccessible and there’s a lot of #FreeParking
I’d visit 100% again.
my new favourite place to visit.
Oh and it’s It’s conveniently placed by a #BusRoute.
The best things in life are green!!
I had a great experience shopping at Green World. The atmosphere was warm and inviting I love that it is close to my home. Green World the perfect fit for the taunton community. They have fresh quality products that are good for any budget. I highly recommend this place.
Clean and Inviting environment. Friendly, knowledgeable staff that takes the time to enhance your shopping experience. Easy access off Taunton Rd away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Ajax. A Great option for fresh cannabis affordably priced. Oh lots of in store specials too!! 5 stars