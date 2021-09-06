At Greenhouse Cannabis, we pride ourselves in providing our customers with quality cannabis products at competitive prices, Greenhouse Cannabis also provides curbside pick-up. You are a phone call away from having a Greenhouse Cannabis staff member provide you excellent service. We are a locally owned and operated Dispensary, many of our consultants are locals. We are committed to the Cannabis lifestyle and love to partake in many of the festivities that the city of Hamilton has to offer. We are committed to being a positive influence on the community in which we serve. We are located at 1216 Upper Wentworth St. Unit 2 in Hamilton, ON L9A 4W2