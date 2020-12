I’ve become quite a regular here during the pandemic. I visited the store before lockdown for the first time. Staff is very friendly. I’ve been placing my orders online, and then would do pick up in store. So far orders have been ready in 10mins. Since the lockdown I still do online and pick up curbside. I have also just shown up at the door (curbside) and placed an order and within minutes had it. The store is very clean.