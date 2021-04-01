Ever heard the saying “Weed is Weed”. Not true. Growers Retail knows you care. Separating ourselves from the glitzy and glamorous boutiques out there, we offer the farm-to-table recreational cannabis experience. With a deep understanding of everything that goes into quality cannabis, we take a coast-to-coast approach when curating our product offerings. We strive to make positive connections with Canadian producers in order to gain valuable insight into the myriad of products in the marketplace all the while gaining a deep understanding of where it’s from and how it’s cultivated.