Growers Retail - Pape Village
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Growers Retail - Pape Village
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1021 Pape Ave, Toronto, ON
License https://www.agco.ca/status-current-cannabis-retail-store-applications
storefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm