Beautiful store in Horseshoe Bay, I missed my ferry and was able to get some awesome products suggested by the very knowledgeable staff. They had a large Pre Rolled selection which was perfect for me having to wait 2 hours for the next Ferry.
Already looking forward to my next visit as this is easily my new favourite store.
