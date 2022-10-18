HAVOK SMOKE Cannabis & Accessories is an Aurora dispensary featuring cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, vape cartridges, cannabis-infused drinks, concentrates from hash to shatter, CBD oil, THC oil, smoking accessories (bongs, hand pipes, oil rigs, vaporizers, replacement parts, 510 threaded batteries, grinders, ash catchers, bowls, ashtrays and so much more). With a customer service-centric approach, we rotate stock regularly to showcase a wide range of products at affordable prices with a commitment to be open everyday. We are open late 365 days a year! Our online click-and-collect store www.havoksmoke dot com is open 24/7 to browse our menu and pre-order for pickup (and delivery). We are located at 38 Wellington Street East, Aurora, ON - 1 short block East of Yonge & Wellington on the North side. We have ample parking in the back (off Wellington or Centre Street). You may also park on Wellington outside of our store anytime except 4pm-6pm. We invite you to visit us any day 11:00am to 11:00pm to check out our Cheech Glass collection. HAVOK SMOKE Cannabis & Accessories is the only store in Aurora authorized to carry Cheech Glass, endorsed by Cheech Marin himself! We also carry glass brands such as Hoss Glass, OG Original, Legendary Glass and more.