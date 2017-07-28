dispensary
Medical

High Society - Carlton St

Toronto, ON
536.8 km away

About this store

High Society - Carlton St

We are the High Society. Join us and enjoy the many products that will elevate your status to "high"er levels. No memberships required and no medical marijuana card needed. Must be 19+ to enter and must show valid ID to prove it. Our store is located at 180 Carlton St in downtown Toronto. We are a short walk (11 mins) away from College subway station. We carry a multitude of different strains of bud at contrasting prices. We also carry various brands of vape pens, concentrates, capsules and other cannabis gear.

Leafly member since 2017

Followers: 15
180 Carlton St, Toronto, ON
Call (416) 546-8333
StorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
Closed
friday
Closed
saturday
Closed

5 Reviews of High Society - Carlton St

2.8
Quality
3.2
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
