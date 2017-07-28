High Society - Carlton St
We are the High Society. Join us and enjoy the many products that will elevate your status to "high"er levels. No memberships required and no medical marijuana card needed. Must be 19+ to enter and must show valid ID to prove it. Our store is located at 180 Carlton St in downtown Toronto. We are a short walk (11 mins) away from College subway station. We carry a multitude of different strains of bud at contrasting prices. We also carry various brands of vape pens, concentrates, capsules and other cannabis gear.