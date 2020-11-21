Higher Limits Cannabis Company was conceived and created specifically to meet the growing needs of cannabis consumers in southwestern Ontario. More specifically, the company was created to fill a gap that the founders saw emerging as the legal cannabis landscape started to unfold in Canada. Throughout the early days of retail store applications and lotteries, the principals of Higher Limits could see that virtually all proposed retail locations were in metropolitan areas, and that smaller communities were receiving little to no attention at all. This left massive gaps in the province, gaps that would require residents of smaller communities to travel, in some cases, over 100 kilometers to gain access to legal cannabis in a brick and mortar retail environment. This was simply unacceptable! At Higher Limits we feel strongly that it is our responsibility to help make legal cannabis a successful industry in Canada. We can achieve this by providing consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions about cannabis and cannabis related products, by providing excellent customer service, and by ensuring that the smaller communities of southwestern Ontario have convenient access to retail cannabis locations. Come visit us at 400 Sandwich Street in Amherstburg, Ontario!