gls420
Wanted to give these guys a try while I was in the area, but they locked up 15 mins early and I did call that day to verify they’d be there until 8
3.6
10 reviews
They sell an empty oil bottle and still charge money. Very dishonest business. I recommend people to avoid this place.
We do not package the product and can not tell if it is empty. Please bring the product back and we will refund your purchase with your receipt. I will even throw in a hat for your trouble.
Hi there, This is a busy spot. I did not find the sales person I talked with very knowledgeable. I ended up with an oil i'm not happy with. Expensive mistake.
Good atmosphere good staff
Very classy and streamlined with knowledgeable and friendly staff. Definitely would go back again!
When I go Into this store I expect quality and consistency when you buy weed at these prices it’s fundamental to your business. This being said J London is neither, I find myself walking in and hoping they have something not low in THC for a higher than average price but almost every time *save the rare occasion* it’s the low THC higher than average price situation.When paying OCS prices I REFUSE to pay 13 dollars a gram for 10-15 percent THC bush weed, with the mouth feel of gasoline. OCS itself has ripped me off even on one occasion shorting me .3 of a gram or sending me their old stock from 6 months earlier with a THC content lower than advertised. This being said J London is just an extension of OCS CROOKERY.
The better of the 2 main shops in town. However, I thought it was illegal for cannabis stores to have shop fronts with windows???
very elegant place.
Very professional staff, good selection and quick service. Definitely worth a visit.
Great first experience at this store. Will definitely be back