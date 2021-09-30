Our Story Weed like to welcome you to Jackpot Cannabis. For decades we’ve been dreaming of the day when cannabis would be recreational and available to all. As experienced smokers, cannabis cup judges and connoisseurs ourselves, we are passionate and excited to open our store in Etobicoke. Our mission is to provide high-quality product, with education, selection and high level of customer service. We built this store for marijuana enthusiasts and our love of the plant. We are committed to providing Canadians with easy access to affordable and top-grade products. We are here to share knowledge and information so everyone can make the best decisions in finding their perfect product for their specific needs. We understand that everyone is unique and we are committed to ensuring each individual gets what they need. Jackpot Cannabis exists to make you feel like you hit the Jackpot!!!