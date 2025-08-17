Our Story Welcome to Jackpot Cannabis—where great vibes and even better weed come together. For years, we dreamed of a day when cannabis would be legal, accessible, and celebrated. Now that day is here, and we’re proud to be serving the Mimico and Browns Line communities with top-shelf products and unbeatable service. With our Mimico location going strong for over three years and Browns Line lighting up for over a year, we’ve grown beyond just being a dispensary—we’ve become a local hub for cannabis lovers of all kinds. Whether you're a curious newcomer or a seasoned connoisseur, our knowledgeable team is here to help you find your perfect match. At Jackpot Cannabis, quality is everything. From premium flower and edibles to vapes and beyond, we’re all about offering the best selection at competitive prices—served up with friendly, no-pressure vibes. We also know how to have fun. Our annual 420 events are the stuff of legend, and our stores are proudly pet-friendly. In fact, we’ve got regulars with tails who can’t wait to drag their humans through our doors—now that’s customer loyalty! 🐾💚🎰