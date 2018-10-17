Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
first tim going to a rec dispensary and had notbing but a pleasant time
Chuckdeez2011
on October 19, 2018
Going back to my dealer. Prices are a joke. 153 dollars for 15 grams of Dutch weed. I would only pay 70 dollars for 14 grams at my other guy. Way to increase organized crime Jimmy's. Oh yeah, put your buds on display so people can actually the garbage weed your selling. You guys failed miserably.