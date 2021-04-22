It has been an 18-year journey. We took the road less travelled and that has made all of the difference. We are family, we are legacy, and our roots run the deepest. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) announced that they were accepting new applications for licensed cannabis stores. On June 1, 2020, we submitted our application to the MBLL. Nine months later, Jupiter Cannabis received its age-restricted cannabis retail license from the Liquor Gaming Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) for our Winnipeg location (Unit C, 580 Academy Road). Raised by two successful entrepreneurs, Tom Doran Jr. took over the family’s flagship cannabis accessory brand in 2004; he was born in Edmonton but has also lived in Victoria and Toronto. A proven leader with 20+ years in corporate retail and 11+ years franchising, Tom brings invaluable insight with regards to consumer preferences, market demands, and evolving trends in the cannabis sector. Jupiter Cannabis Winnipeg will be the eleventh retail build-out that Tom has overseen. Tom’s wife, America (also a co-founder of Jupiter Cannabis), grew up in Mexico and later moved to Amarillo, Texas, to study. After graduation, she worked along her parents assisting with their independent Newspaper and overseeing their yearly beauty pageants. America eventually moved to Vancouver Island to continue her studies at the University of Victoria. During this time, she helped manage the Clinique Brand at the Bay Center in downtown Victoria. Fashion, makeup, human resources, and retail are America’s jam. Jupiter will continue to be a family run business as Tom and America have re-located to Winnipeg to oversee the brand’s flagship cannabis retail location (Unit C, 580 Academy Road). On May 30, 2003, Jupiter’s flagship smoking accessory store (Jupiter Grass) had its grand opening on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton. It is a family run business founded by the Doran family (Tommy, Denise, Tom Jr., and Sara). Jupiter Grass was one of the first smoking accessory brands to franchise in Canada. At one point, we had 8 locations in five different provinces. Tom’s parents opened one of the first metaphysical bookstores in the Edmonton in the early 80's; it was called The Ananda Book Store. Denise was one of the founding members of the Edmonton Astrological Society. Tom’s father (AKA Tom Drum) was one of the founding members of the Tommy Banks Orchestra; he is considered by his peers to be one of the best Jazz drummers of his generation. Sister Sara has managed the Edmonton location for over 16 years and is also an advocate for The Métis Nation of Alberta. We have been cannabis advocates since our inception. It was tough sledding back then and a lot has changed in the last 18 years. There were a handful of other brands and activists who shared our vision. A consolidated focus on one common goal eventually led to the legalization of Cannabis in Canada; it was a proud moment for all of us. #YouRollWithUsNow