Cyndrus on May 3, 2019

The sales people there have good selling and business acumen, recommending products based on your needs and preferences, while suggesting a person favourite of theirs that might fit with your needs. They do a great job by introducing you to additional things before you check out, a good reminder in case you forgot to buy a lighter or papers somewhere down the road! My only feedback for the sales associates would be to slow down your approach: talk slower, have a lower energy when customers may not be feeling too high-energy themselves (pun not intended lol), and ask more questions beyond: “are you looking for an indica, hybrid, or saliva?” “Low THC or high THC?”; perhaps ask what the person is wanting in terms of flavour, smell, or use. Asking different questions from your competitors will be the edge you need to make your shop the destination to buy cannabis at over all others in the city. In terms of cannabis quality: when they first opened and for a few weeks after they had a full selection and wide range of product that filled their whole shelves. The flowers were big and full, and you could see the resin on the buds without magnification, a high indicator of good cannabis! Kiaro I think opened sometime in March? I’ve recently gone back and purchased more things from there (May 02), and found that the selection has diminished significantly; there are empty display containers everywhere (it isn’t aesthetically pleasing). I’m not terribly surprised because the demand for cannabis is pretty strong, but I am surprised that the quality has gone down. Perhaps they are purchasing from other suppliers? Whatever the case is, looking at the flower available it was very difficult to see any resin on most flower, and most nuggets were very small, with very small leaves. I’m sure they smoke fine, but I love pot with broad leaves; I find they smoke the best. The shop itself is beautiful to walk into, and Kiaro got my attention when they opened with local artists’ works (one of whom I knew in high school!) and set up shop in the burgeoning Riversdale area. It’ll surely help bring more foot traffic to the area for local shops! Inside, the design is modern and well-lit, making the selection on hand easy to view and see. They’re set up with technology, and the ability to scroll through and view the percentage of THC on all available products, from bulk flower to sublingual oils, on a tablet makes the shopping experience a breeze! Very frictionless. The containers allow you to smell the cannabis, and a magnifying glass on the lid provides a view on the bud’s resin content, colour, and quality of leaves. Kiaro sells: cannabis (bulk and pre-rolls), tinctures and oils, capsules, papers, lighters, presses to make oils, pipes, vaporizers, and their own version of a grinder: a pocket-sized card “cheese grater” grinder. My review is written from my experiences as a cannabis consumer, and a retail manager.