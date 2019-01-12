79 products
Last updated:
$0
$97
Deals
Google Review
Valid 12/1/2019 – 2/1/2020
Get 10% off your entire purchase when you show us your google review of King Street Cannabis.
One time only! Cannot be combined with other discounts and store offers.
All Products
Bakerstreet [Tweed] Seeds
from Canopy Growth
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$604 grams
Gems
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.95⅛ ounce
BC Sour Diesel [Flowr]
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
11%
THC
0.5%
CBD
BC Sour Diesel [Flowr]
Strain
$38.99⅛ ounce
Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
14.5%
THC
6.5%
CBD
Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - TerrAscend
Strain
$66.995 grams
50 Kush [Up]
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.95⅛ ounce
Blue Velvet
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ ounce
Ocean View - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ocean View
Strain
$48.99⅛ ounce
Chocolope [Whistler]
from Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp.
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.99⅛ ounce
Atmosphere Balanced 1:1 15ml Oral Spray
from Emblem Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.992.5 grams
Headband
from Maricann
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.49⅛ ounce
Casablanca
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
Tangerine Dream [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
15.71%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$37.99⅛ ounce
BC Sour Tangie [Flowr]
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
14%
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ ounce
Afghani Kush
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.99⅛ ounce
City Lights
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
Hash Plant (Canaca)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ ounce
Airplane Mode [AltaVie]
from MedReleaf
15.4%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Airplane Mode [AltaVie]
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
Jean Guy (Canaca)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ ounce
CBD Liquid-Gels [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
1.05%
THC
9%
CBD
CBD Liquid-Gels [Aurora]
Strain
$96.993 grams
Horizon (Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.99⅛ ounce
Highlands
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
Argyle
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
BC Sungrown Blue Dream [Tantalus Labs]
from Tantalus Labs
15%
THC
0.5%
CBD
BC Sungrown Blue Dream [Tantalus Labs]
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
Time Warp A3 - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Time Warp A3 - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
Twd. Sativa
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
White Widow [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
White Widow [7ACRES]
Strain
$41.99⅛ ounce
Houndstooth (Tweed)
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
Gabriola [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.99⅛ ounce
Summer Fling
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.99⅛ ounce
Pink Kush Softgels [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
6.5%
THC
___
CBD
$47.991.5 gram
Rest Reserve (Peace Naturals)
from Peace Naturals Project Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99⅛ ounce
Jean Guy [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
20.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
Quarter
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99¼ ounce
Temple
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.99⅛ ounce
Skunk Haze
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.99⅛ ounce
Sky Pilot [Tantalus Labs]
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cold Creek Kush [Vertical]
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$77.99¼ ounce
Twd. Indica
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 gram
Banana Split [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
13%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$35.99⅛ ounce
White Russian [Boaz]
from BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ ounce
12