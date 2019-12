Tauriel on October 13, 2019

Went on the day of day after they opened, was very busy, way to many staff on the floor and I was trying to browse being the first time ever in a cannabis store and the staff kept pestering us asking if we found what we wanted to buy yet like every two minutes it was very off putting, staff also didn't seem very knowledgeable about what they were selling , and prices were high for not great quality stuff