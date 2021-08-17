229 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Kraft Cannabis Company
We are Kraft Cannabis. Our footprint in the Guelph cannabis scene is pretty simple. Good weed. Good prices. Good people. We would love to meet you! Come say HI. Watch for our deals and promos. We are always on the hunt for the strongest smoke and the sweetest stash. Our Express Desk is the fastest in the city for your online orders to grab and go quick!
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
666 Woolwich St #124, Guelph, ON
License CRSA1201044
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
11am-6pm
Photos of Kraft Cannabis Company
Show all photos