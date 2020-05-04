If you are Medical Professional, thank you for your service. Show your ID badge and receive 10% off.

Munchine Mondays - All edibles 10% off Thrifty Tuesdays - All items 5% off Vapesday Wednesday - Disposables Vape and Cartridges 10% off Top Shelf Thursdays - All premium Cannabis 10% off Fire Fridays - All pre-rolls 10% off 7gram Saturdays - All quarters 10% off Self-Care Sundays - All Oil, tintures, capsules and sprays 10% off

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.