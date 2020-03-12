We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Friendly staff and great art! Will come visit again
izzy_k
on April 12, 2020
I always feel very welcomed whenever entering this gorgeous cannabis boutique!
Great people, great atmosphere (bright store with fun artwork) and great selection of sativa pre-rolls 🌸
Cannabis store said:
Thank you for your kind words. We are glad you enjoyed your experience at our little shop on Dunbar. Hopefully you found Waldo in one of our paintings. Stay safe! =)
DisappointedMonkey
on March 28, 2020
I've been to many despensaries in Van and the lower mainland, and I can tell you with all my heart that this one top notch. Great bud, even better deals and quick, friendly service (with a great, hygenic response to Covid-19!)
I officially declare this to be my new go-to store. Thank you La Canapa, you will see me again!
Cannabis store said:
Thank you for your kind review! We are glad you enjoyed your experience with us at La Canapa. Stay safe! =)
lacanapaboutique
on March 23, 2020
finally opened up in my neighbourhood! my new favorite store! so beautiful inside! staff is friendly and knowledgeable. great prices compared to other stores that ive been to.
Cannabis store said:
We appreciate your review, but your profile name is definitely bias. =)