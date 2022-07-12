Lagoo aims to build a strong community of recreational cannabis enthusiasts and users who can connect and enjoy our products and find different quality products under one roof. We also aim to educate customers about each product. Welcoming and educating customers is a part of the Lagoo culture, we take pride in assisting customers to make informed product choice decisions. With a selective assortment of products from across the country, we are striving to help customers choose the most suitable product for them in a safe and comfortable shopping environment.