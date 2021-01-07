Lakeview Cannabis is an independently owned fully licensed Cannabis store that intends to serve regulated Cannabis products safely. Our vision is shaped by a desire to erase the stigma and change the perception around Cannabis consumption. Come experience a new high by the lake at Lakeview Cannabis and find the perfect cannabis product suited for your needs. Our experienced Budtenders will ensure that you have a quality experience every single time you shop with us. Our product catalog offers a variety of selections from all categories available at OCS. We are open 7 days a week to serve you.