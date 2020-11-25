We are an independent group of cannabis technicians working to create a wholesome experience for any customer walking through our doors. Since its opening, the Lab consistently provides the best products based on your demand. Our goal is to show you a new way to experiment. Leaf Lab Cannabis is equipped with carefully designed stores catered to your experience. Whether you are a cannabis researcher or an occasional consumer, the Lab is designed to bring you the cannabis strains that you most desire as easily as possible. Unsure what you’re looking for? At Leaf Lab Cannabis, our knowledgeable lab technicians can match you with the perfect product for the occasion. Whether you’re looking to jam out at a summer party or to just catch a vibe, our researched cannabis catalog will have exactly what you need. Come visit us at 1961 Avenue Rd, North York Ontario.