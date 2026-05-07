Local Cannabis Co just leveled up with their new Burnaby spot. Super clean setup, great vibe, and the staff actually know their stuff, friendly, helpful, and zero pressure. Selection is where they really shine. If you are into craft cannabis, this is hands down one of the best selections in the Lower Mainland. Always fresh drops, solid variety, and quality across the board. Prices are fair, especially for the level of product you are getting, definitely feels like good value, not just hype. And the free delivery across the Lower Mainland is a game changer. Convenient, fast, and clutch when you do not feel like leaving the house. Easy 5 stars. This is the spot.