Serving the Upper Beaches and neighbouring communities located at 458 Kingston Rd in Toronto. We are so excited to be a part of this newly legal environment providing a great selection of cannabis products and accessories. We understand that for some customers choosing the right product may sometimes feel overwhelming and also a little intimidating. ‍ London Haze was designed with the intent to provide a “home feel” environment to serve both customers who want a quick, efficient experience as well as those who prefer to maximize their time and information gained to make a final decision.